Coimbatore Draft Master Plan gets government consent

The Coimbatore Local Planning Authority is expected to soon make the plan available in the public domain, and invite suggestions and objections from residents

January 20, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
A revised Master Plan was prepared last year, with the additional areas, and taking into account the present and future developments in the planning area | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

The draft of a revised Master Plan for Coimbatore city has got the consent of the Tamil Nadu government, and the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority is expected to soon invite suggestions and objections from the public to finalise it.

In a communication dated January 13, 2024, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu has given his assent for the Authority to publish a notice, inviting suggestions and objections to the draft plan.

Government notifies areas that will be covered under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority

A Master Plan for Coimbatore was approved in 1994 and 28 years later, again in 2022, more areas were added to the Coimbatore Local Planning Area. A revised Master Plan was prepared last year, with the additional areas, and taking into account the present and future developments in the planning area, as well as mobility, green and blue infrastructure, economic planning and land use.

After incorporating the suggestions of the public, the draft plan will be submitted to the government for approval.

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the approved draft plan will be published shortly, and after that, it will be available for public suggestions for 60 days.

Sources in the property and construction industry said the Authority should hold multiple public meetings, taking suggestions from all stakeholders. It should also display the draft plan in the public domain where it is easily accessible to all, they said.

