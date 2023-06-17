ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore doctors remove 36-kg ovarian tumour

June 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-kg ovarian cancer tumour was removed successfully from a Nilgiris district native in a delicate surgical procedure by doctors of a private hospital on Trichy Road in Coimbatore recently, according to a press release.

This is the second instance where such a large tumour has been removed, the first being a 40-kg tumour removed by experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The daily wage worker from the Nilgiris district, who complained of abdominal pain and swelling was checked by V.G. Mohan Prasad, a gastroenterologist in VGM Hospital, who detected a tumour in her ovaries, that, over the days had enlarged up to 36 kg, affecting her vital organs including the lungs, intestines, kidneys and abdominal blood vessels, the release stated.

As per the statement, under the leadership of Head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology Gokul Kruba Shanker at VGM Gastro Centre, a team took about four hours and 30 minutes to remove the tumour, which weighed half the woman’s total body mass.

The patient is currently recovering under the supervision of doctors in the intensive care unit.

