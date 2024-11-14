Coimbatore doctors condemn assault on Chennai oncologist

Doctors working in government and private hospitals in Coimbatore district have condemned Wednesday’s assault by the son of a patient on a medical oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Chennai.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore branch, boycotted outpatient (OP) services and elective procedures.

Doctors also boycotted classes for medical students at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, said sources.

Around 500 doctors, including house surgeons and postgraduate students, of CMCH assembled in front of the Dean’s office on Thursday morning and staged a protest.

TNGDA honorary chairperson N. Ravishankar wanted the State government to ensure safety of doctors and medical students at workplaces.

“Instead of outsourcing security staff, the government should appoint trained permanent staff, who will have more accountability. Tag system should be introduced for patient attendants in all hospitals. Overall, the government should expedite filling existing vacancies of doctors and increase the number of doctors to reduce workload,” said Dr. Ravishankar, adding that associations of pharmacists, radiographers, village health nurses and office staff also extended solidarity to the protest.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said emergency services and non-elective procedures were not affected by the protest. The hospital handled around 4,500 OP cases per day. However, the number of people who visited the OP services were considerably low on Thursday.

While around 250 doctors staged a protest at the ESI Hospital, doctors attached to other government hospitals in the district also boycotted OP services and elective procedures.

IMA Coimbatore branch president Priya Karthik Prabhu said IMA members in the district boycotted OP services and elective procedures from Wednesday evening, to condemn the attack on the Chennai doctor. Around 2,700 doctors are attached to the IMA Coimbatore branch.