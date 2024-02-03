Coimbatore doctor honoured with ISAR Fellowship Award

February 03, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In recognition of her contribution to women’s health over the past decade, Dr. Mirudhubashini Govindarajan, gynaecologist and fertility and clinical director, Women’s Center by Motherhood, in Coimbatore, received the prestigious Fellowship of Indian College of Reproductive Medicine (academic wing of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction) award.

The honour, bestowed by the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), celebrates her expertise in the field of fertility/sub fertility. The recognition is not only for her professional achievements, but also her commitment to further knowledge and innovation in the realm of assisted reproduction. The function took place on February 2 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

