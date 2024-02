February 15, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A book on ‘Maternal and Child Nutrition’ written by K. Rajendran, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, and president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics - Tamilnadu Chapter 2025, has been selected as the best Tamil Medical Book of the year 2021 Award. Dr. Rajendran received the award from M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil, Information and Publicity.