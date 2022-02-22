Coimbatore: DMK bags majority in 31 out of 33 town panchayats

Makes a clean sweep in two town panchayats

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won majority seats in 31 of the 33 town panchayats in the district. The AIADMK won a town panchayat and Independent candidates who came together bagged another.

Of the 31 town panchayats that it won, the DMK got a clean sweep in Odayakulam Town Panchayat, winning all the 15 wards, and Suleswaranpatti, again winning all the 15 wards. In Anamalai, Zamin Uthukuli, S.S. Kulam and Periya Negamum it fell a ward short of winning in all the wards.

In all, of the 504 wards in 33 town panchayats, the DMK had won 378, the AIADMK 71, the Congress 12, CPI(M) nine, BJP five, CPI and MDMK one each. Independents emerged victorious in 27 wards.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and a few other parties drew a blank.