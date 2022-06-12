Coimbatore Division raises 1.5 lakh saplings for distribution under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

Coimbatore Forest Division has raised 1.5 lakh saplings of different tree species for afforestation works under the Green Tamil Nadu mission through which the State is aiming to increase its forest and tree cover. Forest Minister K. Ramachandran on Sunday inspected the central nursery on the forest office campus at north Coimbatore where 85,000 saplings have been raised. Forest Department officials said that 50,000 and 15,000 saplings were ready at the nurseries within the limits of Mettupalayam and Madukkarai forest ranges respectively. Mr. Ramachandran instructed officials, including Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore circle) and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian, Coimbatore District Forest Officer, T.K. Ashok Kumar and Assistant Conservator Forests C. Dinesh Kumar to arrange smooth distribution of saplings to beneficiaries. K. Jayachandran, Forest Range Officer (forest extension division), said that saplings of teak, malai vembu, mahogany and casuarina were raised in bulk quantities at the three nurseries. Pungam, neem, tamarind, kodukkapuli, badam, rosewood, red sanders, guava and naval are among the other tree species, saplings of which have been raised in small quantities. People, farmers and institutions can contact the Forest Department at 97916 61116 to enquire about free saplings.