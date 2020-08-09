Coimbatore district’s tally touches 6,670 cases

Western districts record 624 new cases and 16 deaths

Coimbatore district’s COVID-19 tally touched 6,670 with 217 more persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday. The western districts recorded 624 new cases and 16 deaths.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department 13 more patients died of the disease in Coimbatore district on Friday and Saturday, two in Tiruppur and one in Erode.

The total death toll in Coimbatore district stood at 125 on Sunday.

Of the 13 deaths declared on Sunday, 12 were reported from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday and Saturday and the remaining one from a private hospital on Saturday.

Statistics released by the Department showed that 19 persons died at CMCH in a three day period from Thursday to Saturday.

According to the media bulletin from Tiruppur, a 78-year-old man died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday and a 23-year-old man, who was a cancer patient (Non-Hodgkin lymphoma) and tested positive, died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

In Erode, a 55-year-old-woman died at the hospital on August 8. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district so far, is 17.

Coimbatore corporation limits

Majority of the 217 cases reported on Sunday were from places within the limits of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Other cases were reported from Mettupalayam and Pollachi municipalities, Annur, Karamadai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi south, Sulur, Thondamuthur, Thudiyalur and S.S. Kulam blocks.

165 cases in Salem

In Salem, 165 cases were reported on Sunday. According to health officials, 159 cases are indigenous, including 113 within the Salem Corporation limits. Four patients have travelled to Cuddalore, Namakkal, Tuticorin and Ariyalur and two patients returned from Bihar and Maharashtra.

In Namakkal, 35 cases were reported, majority of them were contacts of previous cases. Four patients have travelled to Erode and Chennai.

In Dharmapuri, 29 cases were reported. According to officials, four persons have travelled to Karnataka and three patients to Salem, Virudhanagar. The patients include a government hospital worker, lab technician and a police constable.

In Krishnagiri, 60 cases were reported, all indigenous.

42 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 42 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,154 cases.

Two children from Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the fresh cases. Other cases were reported from Vellakoil, Avinashi, Palladam, Kangeyam and Dharapuram Blocks.

In Erode, 66 cases were reported taking the district’s tally to 1,064. A total of 16 persons were discharged from the hospital while 367 were under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, ten people tested positive on Sunday. The district administration stated that with the latest infections, 958 people have confirmed to have tested positive, with 803 recovered so far.