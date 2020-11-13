Coimbatore district’s positivity rate falls below 5 %

COIMBATORE

13 November 2020 00:44 IST

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district fell below the 5 % mark, a target the Chief Minister instructed the district to achieve, according to the Health Department.

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district, told The Hindu that the positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 4.7 % as on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The district had a death rate of 1.26 % on Thursday. The Chief Minister had instructed to bring the death rate below 1 %.

Dr. Kumar said the district was having a recovery rate of 97% on Thursday and it had been witnessing a steady decline in the number of patients under care at hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCC).

“The number of asymptomatic patients at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex stood at 196 on Thursday. The CCC on the Karunya campus had 30 patients. The numbers of patients under care at hospitals are also decreasing,” he said.

The official said there was no increase in the daily case load in the days ahead of Deepavali as feared.

“We can assume that the spread of the pandemic has come under control if the declining trend continues for another 10 to 14 days after Deepavali. Wearing of mask and maintaining physical distancing are very crucial in the coming days of the festival season,” added Dr. Kumar.