Coimbatore district witnesses further increase in daily caseload

The daily COVID-19 caseload witnessed a further increase in Coimbatore district with 1,732 persons testing positive for the disease on Saturday.

On Friday, the district reported 1,564 new cases and the test positivity rate stood at 16.7 %.

The Health Department said that 582 persons recovered from COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday and it had 7,480 active cases.

A 95-year-old man from the district died of the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,529.

Tiruppur district reported 667 new cases, registering an increase from Friday’s 373 cases.

A total of 206 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 2,479 active cases on Saturday. The toll increased to 1,030 after a 64-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Thursday.


