Coimbatore district tops in vaccinate rate in the State

July 08, 2022 22:03 IST

In a battle against COVID-19, Coimbatore topped in vaccination rate in the State (100% vaccinated with the first dose, 99% with the second), according to Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after holding a meeting wih local body officials at the Collectorate, the Minister said facilities are kept readied in ESI Hospital and other centres to meet any emergencies. He said the spread in under control.

The Minister said the Chief Minister’s aim was to make Coimbatore the business capital of the State and plans to allocate funds for special schemes and projects for the development of the district.

The Minister said the corporation, municipality, panchayats along with water resource and roadways departments have laid 8,409 km of drain lines. In the event of onset of Southwest Monsoon, 5,407 km of drain lines have been desilted to avoid stagnation. “Steps will be taken to desilt the remaining lines by July 20, he said.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said that 65 centres have been set up to accommodate 20,000 people who may be affected by the rain in 68 locations across the district.

On his recent visit to Scotland to study offshore power projects, Mr. Senthil Balaji said that the European nations had set up windmills on seashores. The visit was an initial step to incorporate the same technology as per the wind intensity, land and monetary conditions in the State. Once the Detailed Project Report is filed, the budget will be allocated, he added.

Regarding the Ramanathapuram flyover being closed temporarily, the Minister said that tenders have been released for the stretches of construction work. Once works are finished , the corporation, which had expedited road repair work recently, steps to reduce traffic in the area would be made, he said. Moreover, the Chief Minister has been notified to allot funds to repair the remaining roads in the city, he added.

He said that once these works have been completed, the works to implement Coimbatore Metro Rail, for which DPR was prepared, would begin after a year.