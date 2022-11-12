Coimbatore district to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

As showers continue to lash across Coimbatore, the district will see heavy rainfall on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday.

IMD has predicted that the district will see an average of 35 mm rainfall on November 13, 40 mm on November 14, 12 mm on November 15, and 6 mm on November 16. Anamalai will see the highest amount of total rainfall from Saturday to November 16 — a total of172mm and Sarcarsamakulam, the least — 146 mm from Saturday to November 16.

The maximum temperature will be around 26 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius and the minimum around 19 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius between November 13-16, as per the weather department.

Coimbatore recorded 51 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Friday to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. The maximum temperature during the same period was 24.8 degree Celsius and the minimum was 20.6 degree Celsius.

The Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district will see 26 mm average rainfall on November 13, 20 mm on November 14, 50 mm on November 15, and 48 mm on November 16.

The maximum temperature will be 20-25 degree Celsius and the minimum, 16-18 degree Celsius. Kotagiri will report the highest rainfall - 278 mm, and Udhagamandalam, the least - 150 mm from November 12-16.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district will see 45 mm average rainfall on November 13, 25 mm on November 14, 6 mm on November 15, and 10 mm on November 16.

The maximum temperature will be 25-29 degree Celsius and the minimum 20-21 degree Celsius. Avinashi will report the most downpours - totally 135 mm and Vellakovil the least - 106 mm from November 12-16.