Coimbatore district to host educational loan camps

Published - September 04, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has announced special educational loan camps for students pursuing higher education. These camps will be held in the second week of September at three colleges: Karpagam Higher Education Academy on September 10, Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology on September 11 in Pollachi, and PSG College of Technology on September 12.

To facilitate the loan process, e-service centres will be available on the mentioned college campuses from August 22 to September 3, where students can obtain essential documents such as degree certificates, income certificates, residence certificates, and PAN cards.

A core committee, led by the District Collector and including the District Revenue Officer and 10 other officials, will oversee the loan disbursement. A dedicated monitoring office has been set up in the District Collector’s office. Students are encouraged to participate and benefit from these loan facilities.

