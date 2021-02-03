Coimbatore district sees slight increase in daily caseload

Coimbatore district on Wednesday registered a slight increase in the daily caseload of COVID-19 cases.

The district reported 74 new cases of the disease against the 59 cases it had on Tuesday. Wednesday’s was also the highest number of cases in the recent past.

On Wednesday, 54 persons from Coimbatore district got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The district had 443 active cases of the disease.

As many as 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. The district had 213 persons undergoing treatment for the disease on Wednesday and 19 persons returned to their homes after recovery.