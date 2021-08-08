Coimbatore

Coimbatore district sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 241 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, registering a slight increase from Saturday's 223 cases.

The Health Department said that the district had 2,217 active cases of the disease on Sunday and 202 persons recovered.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the official death toll to 2,193. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.8 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported four new deaths and 80 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 88,520 cases.

The deaths reported by the Health Department took the overall toll to 864. A total of 863 patients were active cases and 79 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 50 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,909. The number of deaths increased from 185 to 186 in the Nilgiris on Sunday while 501 persons are undergoing treatment.


