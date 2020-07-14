Coimbatore district sees highest single-day spike

14 July 2020 23:20 IST

New cases reported from I-T Dept. office, RAF Battalion

Coimbatore district reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 188 more persons testing positive.

Health officials said three more officers from the Income Tax (I-T) Department office in Coimbatore tested positive. Already, a senior official of the Department, who came from Delhi, and three of his family members had contracted the disease.

Three cases were reported from the 105 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalion based at Mahalingapuram near Vellalore. Swab samples of several persons were collected from the campus for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

City tally crosses 1,000

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Coimbatore city crossed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday. From 998 cases on Monday, the total number jumped to 1,086 on Tuesday. Sources said that at present the civic body declared as containment area a house or an apartment or a part of a street or a small locality depending on the number of cases. The Corporation had also declared a few areas as partial containment zones, allowing for some relaxations from restrictions it imposed on containment areas.

As of Tuesday, the city had 204 streets with active cases, adding nine for the day. The day also saw the Corporation conduct 42 fever clinics, lift around 500 samples and levy ₹14,000 as fine from persons without mask.

Salem

In Salem district, of the 58 persons, who tested positive, 57 were indigenous cases including 24 from the Corporation limits. One patient returned from Namakkal, health officials said.

Namakkal

Namakkal saw 14 cases, 11 of them were contacts of previous cases.

Two persons came from Andhra Pradesh and one from Dharmapuri.

Erode

In Erode, 28 cases were reported of which 23 were in the Corporation limits, two in Perundurai and one each at Bhavani, T.N. Palayam and Bhavani Sagar. Six patients were frontline workers.

Currently, 248 persons are under treatment while the district’s tally is 451.