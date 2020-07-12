Coimbatore district sees highest single day spike

12 July 2020 22:59 IST

117 cases reported in the district, two police stations closed; Salem records 98 cases

Among the over 250 cases reported in western districts on Sunday, Coimbatore recorded the highest number of cases on a single day. Of the 117 new cases, 20 cases were from Selvapuram and 10 from Ukkadam.

The highest number of cases reported in a day so far was 74 on July 4.

On Sunday, Sulur police station was closed for fumigation after a constable tested positive. Swab samples of police personnel were collected for examination.

Thudiyalur police station was also closed on Sunday after five police personnel contracted the disease. The station was fumigated and swab samples of the family members of the five patients and other police personnel were collected. The station was closed earlier in April.

In Salem, 98 cases were reported and all cases were indigenous. Among them, 60 were from Corporation limits. Namakkal district saw 12 cases, of which seven were contacts of previous patients.

In Krishnagiri, 12 cases were reported and five of them were identified during influenza-like illness surveillance in the district. Two of them are SARI patients and two have returned from Kashmir and Bengaluru.

In Dharmapuri, 17 cases were reported. Among the patients include a SETC driver.

Tiruppur district reported three cases- a 55-year-old man from an apartment on Tiruppur-Avinashi Road and a 56-year-old man from Anupparpalayam in Corporation limits and a 28-year-old woman from Cheyur Road in Avinashi Block, Health Department sources said.

In the Nilgiris, five tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of infections recorded in the district now stands at 183, with 95 people having recovered. The district administration said that 88 people are being treated at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore, the Coonoor GH and the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.

A total of 20 new cases were reported in Erode district.

Health officials said that 11 cases were reported in corporation limits, four cases at Perundurai, two in Modakurichi and one case each at Puliyampatti, Nambiyur and Chithode. Officials added that while nine cases were contact of positive cases, 10 cases were unlinked and one case is a frontline worker.