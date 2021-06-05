Coimbatore district sees further dip in new cases

05 June 2021 22:42 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 2,663 new cases of COVID-19, registering a decline from Friday’s 2,810 cases.

The number of active cases of the disease decreased from Friday’s 35,694 cases to 33,658 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 4,656 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The district’s death toll increased to 1,468 after 43 more persons succumbed to the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 1,104 new cases, taking the overall tally to 67,100.

The Health Department reported 11 new deaths, which took the district’s toll to 548. As many as 18,754 active cases were reported in Tiruppur district and 840 more patients were discharged on Saturday.

A Sub-Inspector attached to Uthukuli police station in Tiruppur district died on Saturday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Police sources said that R. Gopalan (58), who served as an SI in Uthukuli police station for around two years, died at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in the morning. His 23-year-old son had also died of COVID-19 on May 27, the sources noted.

Erode district reported 1,569 new cases, taking the tally to 64,596. While 1,721 persons were discharged, 15,902 continue to be under treatment. Twenty-four persons died, raising the death toll to 425.

As many as 1,171 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, 20 deaths were reported, including seven women patients.

In Namakkal, 682 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A total of 11 deaths were reported, including three women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 517 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 21,857. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district increased from 109 to 114 while 4,333 persons are undergoing treatment.