Coimbatore district sees further decline in cases

Number of recoveries exceed the number of fresh cases

A total of 3,061 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The district recorded a decline from Tuesday’s 3,332 cases.

Coimbatore district also registered a decline in the number of active cases on Wednesday, after a gap of many weeks. The district had 39,112 active cases on Wednesday against the 40,570 cases it had on Tuesday.

After a gap of several weeks, the number of recoveries exceeded the number of fresh cases in the district. According to the Health Department, 4,488 persons recovered on Wednesday.

The department said that 38 more persons from the district died of COVID-19 in the last few days, taking the overall death toll to 1,345.

Erode district reported 1,488 fresh cases taking the tally to 59,768. While 1,538 persons were discharged, 16,020 continue to be under treatment. Twenty-five persons died, raising the toll to 381.

Salem district reported 1,290 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 68,066. While 703 persons were discharged, 9,248 continue to be under treatment. A total of 23 persons died, raising the toll to 1,011.

In Namakkal, 809 cases were reported taking the district’s tally to 34,005. While 620 persons were discharged, 7,451 continue to be under treatment. Nine persons died, raising the toll to 271.

In the Nilgiris, 579 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 20,41. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district increased from 94 to 100 on Wednesday while 4,068 persons are undergoing treatment.