Coimbatore district sees declining trend in HIV/AIDS prevalence rate

Coimbatore district is seeing a declining trend in the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS, according to the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU). The prevalence in 2023-24 stands at 0.23 against 0.25 reported in 2022-23.

As per the data provided by DAPCU, a total of 2,10,403 people were screened for HIV/AIDS in the district in 2022-23 and 425 tested positive for infection. In the current fiscal, 99,000-odd people were screened and 250 people were found to have been infected.

The prevalence rate was 3.05 in 2006 in Coimbatore when a relatively low number of 42,858 persons were screened.

DAPCU Programme Manager D. Gopalakrishnan said the declining trend was achieved by following the test-and-treat intervention strategy, under which the population at the risk of contracting HIV/AIDS is screened and treatment is initiated immediately for individuals who are found infected.

Coimbatore district has two Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres based at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi. There are 95 screening centres in the district, including primary health centres (PHC) and urban PHCs, where the first level of HIV screening using test kits is carried out. There are 27 stand-alone integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTC) where confirmation tests are done. They also offer counselling to persons before and after testing.

Targeted intervention programmes are conducted with the support of non-governmental organisations, namely Native Medicare Charitable Trust for migrant workers, Swestic for female sex workers, and Coodu for men who have sex with men and transgender people. Coimbatore District HIV Ullor Nala Sangam (CDHUNS), CNP+ and Santhipom are the NGOs that conduct various welfare activities for people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHAs) in the district.

AIDS Day Awareness rally

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and sub-judge and secretary of District Legal Service Authority K.S.S. Siva flagged off the World AIDS Day awareness rally on Friday. Around 700 students from various institutions in the district took part in the awareness rally which highlighted this year’s theme - Let Communities Lead.

Deputy Director Health Services-cum-District AIDS Control Officer P. Aruna, Joint Director of Health Services N.N. Rajasekaran, Senior Medical Officer of ART centre at CMCH B. Sundaresan, District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiyalagan were present. A community feast (Samapanthi bhojanam) was organised on Friday noon.

