Coimbatore district sees another spike with 270 fresh cases

25 July 2020 22:42 IST

Salem reports 112 positive cases

Coimbatore district reported 270 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single day figure so far. The district also crossed the 3,000 mark in terms of total number of positive cases, and the total tally stood at 3,237. Selvapuram alone reported 28 cases on Saturday. The patients belonged to NSK Street, Ashok Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Swami Iyer Street, Rajammmal layout and CMC Colony of the Selvapuram cluster.

Ten cases each were reported from parts of Pollachi and Singanallur. Ramanathapuram had seven cases. Six cases were reported from Kurichi junction and four each were from VK Road near Peelamedu and Vadamadurai. Coimbatore district had 1,373 active cases and 1,829 had recovered from the disease as on Saturday. As many as 167 persons got discharged from various hospitals on Saturday.

Two COVID-19 patients admitted to the ESI Hospital gave birth to male babies on Saturday. So far, 12 babies were born to COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

The health wing of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam said in a statement that they performed burials of two women who died of COVID-19.

As many as 112 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. Health officials said among the positive cases, 106 are indigenous. Two persons have travelled to Chennai and four persons have returned from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Rise in Tiruppur

A police constable, a staff nurse and five Tangedco employees were among the 51 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tiruppur district on Saturday, which is its highest single-day increase.

The constable, aged 31, was attached to the Mulanur police station near Dharapuram. Police sources said he might have contracted the corona virus at the checkpost he was posted. Mulanur police station was disinfected on Saturday and Health Department officials lifted swab samples of 23 police personnel at the station.

The 29-year-old staff nurse works at the Udumalpet Government Hospital. The five infected employees of the Tangedo office at Kumaran Nagar in Tiruppur Corporation limits are three women aged 52, 42 and 46, two men aged 41 and 36, Health Department sources said.

Six other cases, including a two-year-old girl, were reported from Mission Street in Tiruppur Corporation limits. Cases were also reported in Udumalpet, Avinashi, Pongalur, Dharapuram, Uthukuli and Gudimangalam Blocks. Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted that 1,009 swab samples were lifted across the district as part of contact tracing, and 30 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported. Among them, 42 are contacts of previous cases, four persons have travelled to districts like Erode, Salem, and Kalakuruchi and one person has returned from Karnataka.

A total of 31 persons recorded positive in Krishnagiri taking the total number of active cases to 322. In Dharmapuri, a total of 30 persons tested positive and 25 persons were discharged.

Erode district reported 22 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 586. While six cases were contact of positive cases, 10 were unlinked, two cases were inter-district travel and four were inter-State travel.