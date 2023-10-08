October 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

While authorities are struggling for decades to control the stray dog population, Coimbatore district is seeing a steady increase in the number of another animal on streets. Horses that are abandoned by their owners due to ailments and other reasons have occupied streets in several parts of the district.

Foals are also seen rummaging through garbage dumping sites along with adult horses, indicating that the stray horse population is slowly proliferating.

“The sudden increase in the number of stray horses within the city raises concerns on the very safety and well being of the animals and the issues caused by their presence to the general public. People, who claim themselves as owners, in no way contribute to their well being. Even if a horse is hurt or a foal is attacked by stray dogs, the owners do not do anything,” said Ritikka Raghunandan, a volunteer attached to the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT).

Kalampalayam, Thudiyalur, Kanuvai, Thadagam Road, Saibaba Colony, Madukkarai, Perur, Thondamuthur, Ganapathy, Maruthamalai Road and Mettupalayam Road are among places where the equines are seen large numbers.

At Thudiyalur, a group of 15 horses move from streets to streets looking for grass, vegetable waste and food waste. Many of them have overgrown hooves that make them difficult to walk.

“I started seeing these stray horses from 2018. It is very sad to see such a majestic animal wandering on the streets with injuries and diseases. Many people are afraid of these horses and some even chase and beat them. Some foals have died after being mauled by stray dogs. Authorities should levy fines on people who abandon horses,” said Kalpana Ivan, a teacher from Amar Jothi Nagar at Thudiyalur.

Ms. Ivan keeps water in two tubs for horses in front of her house and feeds them occasionally. She, along with her children, have also dressed the wounds of injured ones.

“Many of these owners keep them for a craze and abandon them when a horse has an injury or disease. But some of these people come up and claim ownership when we try to rescue and shift ailing horses though they do not take care of them,” said V. Balakrishnan of Saibaba Colony who has rescued a few ailing horses.

Since these large animals walk along roads, they often cause accidents. Incidents of a few of them attacking people have also been reported.

Ms. Raghunandan wanted the district administration and civic bodies to take efforts for the rescue, treatment and rehabilitation of stray horses. Ms. Ivan added that civic bodies should at least take birth control measures to prevent the proliferation.

According to civic body officials, there is no common facility like a pound in the district for the rehabilitation of injured horses. Ms. Raghunandan has helped the rehabilitation of a few horses with the assistance of the Backwater Sanctuary run by Zoha Jung on the backwaters of Kabini, Karnataka.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body did not have trained personnel for the rescue of horses and it was facing difficulty in catching them. “We are exploring ways to do it,” he said.

A few horses rescued from the city were accommodated at the Corporation Zoo in the past. WNCT can be reached at info@wnct.in to share information on injured or ailing stray horses or volunteer in horse rescue.