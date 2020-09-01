Coimbatore district sees 577 new cases and two deaths

Salem district reports six deaths and 335 cases

Coimbatore district reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with 577 persons testing positive for the disease.

Health Department officials attributed the spike in the number of positive cases to the increase in the number of samples being collected for COVID-19 test. On Monday, 589 people tested positive.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Department, the total number of cases reported so far in the district increased to 16,075 on Tuesday. Two persons aged 75 and 86 died and 392 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on the day.

Salem district reported 335 fresh cases and six deaths. The deceased were aged 65, 53, 65, 55, 53 and 69. Of the new cases, 324 were indigenous including 191 in Salem Corporation limits. Eleven patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, Kalakuruchi, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore.

Two police personnel, two teachers, a government hospital worker and a conservancy worker were among the 74 new cases reported in in Namakkal district. Eight patients had returned from Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and two patients had returned from Karnataka and Kerala.

With 87 new cases, Tiruppur district’s overall tally rose to 2,812. A man aged 69 died, and 22 patients were discharged from various hospitals. As many as 50,143 persons were placed under home quarantine in Tiruppur district as of Tuesday.

The 46 new cases in the Nilgiris, took the district’s tally to 1,653. The district administration stated that 1,310 people have recovered so far. Sixty-three persons in Krishnagiri and 10 persons in Dharmapuri tested positive.