Coimbatore district sees 289 more cases, seven deaths

13 August 2020 22:22 IST

Coimbatore reported 289 COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 7,884. Of the total cases so far, 5,805 have recovered and 1,923 are under treatment.

Seven deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, including two youths aged 28 and 29. The 28-year-old was brought dead to the hospital and his sample tested positive later. In Tiruppur, three patients aged 50, 71 and 78 died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore’s new cases were from places including Veerakeralam, Vadavalli, Ellai Thottam, Sowripalayam, Selvapuram, Chokkampudur, Gandhi Ma Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Rathinapuri, Karumathapatti, Karumbukadai, Malumichampatty, Kuniamuthur, Sundakkamuthur, Karumbukadai, Vellakinaru, Chetty Street, Velandipalayam, NGGO Colony, R.S. Puram, K.K. Pudur, Saibaba Colony and Neelikonampalayam.

Of the 173 fresh cases in Salem, 166 were indigenous including 96 in the Salem Corporation limits. Seven patients returned from Chennai, Tiruchi, Kallakuruchi and Namakkal.

Namakkal district saw 47 persons testing positive, of whom 25 returned from other districts and the remaining were contact cases.

Tiruppur district reported 64 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,379. The cases were reported from Tiruppur, Palladam, Udumalpet, Avinashi and Dharapuram Blocks. A total of 50 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Of the 50 cases in Erode, 16 were contacts of previous cases. Seven returned from Namakkal, Chennai and Coimbatore.

In the Nilgiris, seven persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 996. With 902 people having recovered, 91 persons were under treatment.

With Krishnagiri reporting eight cases, the district’s tally increased to 1,539. In Dharmapuri, 16 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 934.