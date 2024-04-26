Coimbatore District Returning Officer orders probe into deletion of voters’ names

April 26, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has ordered a detailed probe into the deletion of 830 names from the electoral rolls in Kavundampalayam Assembly Constituency in Coimbatore.

This comes after concerns were raised regarding the removal of 830 names from a polling booth at Angappa Senior Secondary CBSE School.

The Assistant Returning Officer had confirmed that door-to-door verification was conducted, and the names were removed based on the report received from booth-level officials.

In response to this issue, Mr. Pati issued a press release stating that draft voter list was initially released on October 27, 2023, in the presence of representatives from various political parties. Subsequent revisions were made, and the final voter list was released on March 27. The final list encompassed 17,08,369 voters across the Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency, following the addition of 26,504 new voters and the removal of 8,333 names due to various reasons such as death, migration, and double registration in six assembly constituencies including Palladam and Mettupalayam. Both the lists were presented to political parties for scrutiny and no objections were raised.