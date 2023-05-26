Coimbatore district reports two new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 14 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district had two active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
May 26, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE
