Coimbatore district reports two new COVID-19 cases

November 30, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 25 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2% on Tuesday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported no new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 10 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.3% on Tuesday when a person tested positive.

