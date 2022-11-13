Coimbatore district reports two new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 37 active cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate was 1.4% on Saturday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 24 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Saturday when three persons tested positive.