Coimbatore district reports two new cases of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 11 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.2% on Tuesday when two persons tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had only one active case as one person recovered from COVID-19.