Coimbatore district reports two new cases of COVID-19
Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 13 active cases.
The district had a test positivity rate of 0.1% on Friday when 733 swab samples were subjected to tests and one person tested positive for the disease.
Tiruppur district did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had two active cases.
