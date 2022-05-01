Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports two new cases of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 13 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.1% on Saturday when one person tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district did not report any fresh case on Sunday. The district did not have any active case of the disease.


