Coimbatore district reports two deaths, 154 cases

Coimbatore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 154 cases on Sunday, which took the overall tally to 47,535 cases.

Two women, aged 63 and 76, died during treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore and at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital respectively on Saturday.

Out of the 47,535 cases, 46,216 have recovered and 720 were active cases. Coimbatore district reported 599 deaths in total. On Sunday, 181 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery from COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 72 fresh cases. The overall tally touched 14,835 cases.

A 60-year-old man died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday. Out of the 14,835 cases, 13,994 have recovered and 634 were active cases.

The district reported a total of 207 deaths. As many as 87 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery on Sunday.

Sixty-seven cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, of the total cases, 66 were indigenous, including 46 in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 41 cases were reported. Four patients have returned from other districts. A 58-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

In Dharmapuri, 14 indigenous cases, and in Krishnagiri, I16 indigenous cases were reported.

A total of 58 persons tested positive in Erode. As per medical bulletin, a 76-year-old woman died.

In the Nilgiris, 31 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris stands at 7,233. The death toll in the district stood at 40 on Saturday, while the district administration said that 152 people are undergoing treatment.