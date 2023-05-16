HamberMenu
Coimbatore district reports three new COVID-19 cases

May 16, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 80 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.7 % on Sunday when four new cases were reported. Tiruppur district did not report any new case. A total of nine people recovered from the disease and the district had 20 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.2 % on Sunday when three persons tested positive for the disease.

