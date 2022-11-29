Coimbatore district reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 29, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 26 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2% on Monday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 12 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.3% on Monday when two persons tested positive.

