Coimbatore district reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 28, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 27 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Sunday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that a person recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Sunday when three persons tested positive.

