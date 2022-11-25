  1. EPaper
Coimbatore district reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 25, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 29 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.6 % on Thursday when four new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district on Friday reported one new case of COVID-19. Two persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 12 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.2 % on Thursday.

