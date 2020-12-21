Coimbatore district reports three deaths, 112 cases

21 December 2020 00:47 IST

Coimbatore district reported three COVID-19 deaths and 112 cases on Sunday, which took the overall tally to 51,259 cases.

Two men, aged 77 and 85, and a woman, aged 45, died during treatment, taking the district’s COVID-19 death toll to 637, the Health Department said.

A total of 49,598 patients have recovered and 1,024 remain as active cases. On Sunday, 145 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 52 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 16,584. No deaths were reported on Sunday.

A total of 15,851 patients have recovered and 519 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 214 deaths overall. As many as 70 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Sunday.

Erode district reported 38 new cases, taking the tally to 13,316. While 53 persons were discharged, 284 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 30 positive cases were reported in Salem. As per the bulletin, a 59-year-old man died at a private hospital.

According to health officials, 23 were indigenous and seven patients have returned from Tiruchi, Namakkal and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 23 cases were reported, all indigenous.

In the Nilgiris, 21 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,789. The number of deaths remained at 42, while 142 persons are undergoing treatment.

As per the bulletin, in Krishnagiri, nine indigenous and one imported case were reported. Eleven indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.