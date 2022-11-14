Coimbatore district reports three COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease. The district had 34 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9% on Sunday when two persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease. The district had 22 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Sunday when two persons tested positive.
