Coimbatore district reports three COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 16 active cases on Monday. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 0.7 % on Sunday when five cases were reported. 


