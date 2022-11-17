Coimbatore district reports six new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease, and there were 33 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.7% on Wednesday.
Tiruppur district reported a new case on Thursday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 15 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Wednesday.
