Coimbatore district reports six new COVID-19 cases

November 16, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and there were 34 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4% on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. Four persons recovered from the disease, and there were 17 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Tuesday.

