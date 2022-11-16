Coimbatore district reports six new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and there were 34 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4% on Tuesday.
Tiruppur district reported two new cases. Four persons recovered from the disease, and there were 17 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Tuesday.
