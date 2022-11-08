Coimbatore district reports six new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 12 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 58 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.5% on Monday, when six persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 22 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.3 % on Monday, when three persons tested positive.