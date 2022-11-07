Coimbatore district reports six new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 64 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.5% on Sunday, when seven persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that two person recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.8 % on Sunday, when four persons tested positive.