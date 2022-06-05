Coimbatore district reports six COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease and the district had 36 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Saturday when seven persons tested positive. Tiruppur district had one active case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
