Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 10 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 51 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9% on Wednesday when five persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 28 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.6 % on Wednesday when four persons tested positive.


