Coimbatore district reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and there were 66 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.9% on Saturday, when eight persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9 % on Saturday when four persons tested positive.