Coimbatore district reports one new COVID-19 case

January 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that none recovered from the disease, and the district had eight active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4% on Saturday when two persons tested positive. ADVERTISEMENT

