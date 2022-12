December 08, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported one new case of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, three persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had seven active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1 % on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district did not report any new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Two persons recovered from the disease and the district did not have active cases on Thursday.