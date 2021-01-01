Coimbatore district reports one death, 89 cases

Coimbatore district reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the overall tally stood at 52,336 cases.

A 70-year-old woman died during treatment, taking the death toll to 653, the Health Department said. The district saw 50,869 recoveries and 814 patients were active cases. A total of 95 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 36 fresh cases, taking its case tally to 17,055.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,530 patients have recovered and 308 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 217 deaths overall. On Thursday, 48 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 15 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,945. The number of deaths stood at 46 while 114 persons are undergoing treatment.

The district administration said that one more person, who has returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive.

A total of 16 persons have returned to the Nilgiris after travelling to the United Kingdom. Of them, two travellers and one of their contacts had tested positive. Since then, one more returnee has tested positive, as well as another of the primary contacts of the three returnees, the district administration stated in a press release.

Swab samples from all the five persons have been collected and sent for analysis to Pune, to find out if any of them have contracted the mutant strain of the virus first documented in the United Kingdom, officials said.

Erode district reported 42 new cases taking the tally to 13,679. While 36 persons were discharged, 271 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 38 cases taking the tally to 31,586. While 41 persons were discharged, 344 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the toll to 459.

Namakkal reported 17 cases taking the tally to 11,203. A total of 18 persons were discharged, while 177 persons continue to be under treatment.