Coimbatore district reports one death, 82 cases

01 January 2021 23:49 IST

Coimbatore district reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the overall tally stood at 52,418 cases.

A 68-year-old woman died during treatment, taking the district’s death toll to reach 654, the Health Department said. The district saw 50,966 recoveries and 798 patients were active cases. A total of 97 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 46 fresh cases taking its tally to 17,102.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,581 patients have recovered and 304 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 217 deaths overall. On Friday, 51 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,956. The number of deaths stood at 46 on Friday while 116 persons are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 44 new cases, taking the tally to 13,721. While 24 persons were discharged, 289 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 40 cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 33 cases were indigenous and 16 were reported in corporation limits. Seven patients have returned from other districts.

As per the bulletin, a 74-year-old man died at a private hospital in Salem and a 60-year-old woman died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, 24 cases were reported.

Krishnagiri recorded seven new cases and 20 persons were discharged after treatment. This has taken the total number of current cases to 101 and the total number of infections in the district to 7,885.

Dharmapuri recorded 11 new cases and six discharged ones. This has taken the total number of current cases to 88 cases and total number of infections to 6,423 cases.